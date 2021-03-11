Gov. Wolf approves $2 million for 29 student research projects part of Manufacturing PA Initiative

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 19: Governor of Pennsylvania Tom Wolf speaks on stage during Pennsylvania Conference For Women at Pennsylvania Convention Center on November 19, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Marla Aufmuth/Getty Images for Pennsylvania Conference for Women)

On Thursday, Governor Tom Wolf announced the approval of nearly $2 million in grants through the Manufacturing PA initiative to 29 student research projects that will help advance innovation in many sectors of manufacturing, including advanced medical, waste sustainability, and artificial intelligence.

Student projects from Gannon University and Penn State Behrend are two of the 29 projects that are part of Manufacturing PA’s fellowship program.

The program embeds Pennsylvania’s best and brightest graduate and undergraduate students with local manufacturers. Once paired, the students embark on research projects to develop new technologies and advance innovation statewide.

The fellowship was developed through a collaboration with Pennsylvania’s seven research institutions, manufacturers, and industrial resource centers across Pennsylvania and is administered by the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) and Carnegie Mellon University.

Here are the three approved student projects for the Erie area.