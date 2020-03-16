Gov. Wolf closes dine-in services for counties affected by COVID-19

Late Sunday night, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf ordered all bars and restaurants in Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties to close dine-in service at all restaurants and bars for 14 days to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Carry-out delivery and drive thru businesses may still operate business.

The Wolf Administration has been working with business owners as well as state and local officials to gather input on his decision. At the end of the 14 days, they will reevaluate and decide whether continued mitigation is needed.