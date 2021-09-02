Gov. Wolf comments on Texas abortion ban; vows to veto anti-abortion legislation

Governor Tom Wolf has released a statement on the Texas abortion ban that went into effect this week.

The heartbeat abortion law bans most abortions after about six weeks.

“Let me be clear, I will veto any anti-abortion legislation that lands on my desk. The Texas abortion ban defies all understanding of modern individual health care and will have detrimental impacts on the state’s residents. I stand firm in my conviction that so called ‘pro-life’ policies are actually anti-choice and counter the notion of individual freedom and lack a sound scientific basis. They are dangerously harmful and further magnify the social and economic disparities within health care for minority populations. My administration is committed to reducing maternal mortality and giving women, children, and families the support that they need to succeed. This should be our focus, not regressive policies that make it harder for vulnerable people making difficult and deeply personal decisions.” Governor Tom Wolf, D, Pennsylvania

