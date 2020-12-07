Gov. Wolf, Dr. Levine: Hospitals are close to overwhelmed, more mitigation efforts could be coming

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In a news conference on Monday, Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said mitigation efforts the state put in place before Thanksgiving don’t seem to be working.

“If we don’t slow the spread of this dangerous virus now, if we don’t do this the reality is COVID-10 will overwhelm our hospitals, will overwhelm our healthcare systems,” Wolf said.

With recent surges of COVID-19 Wolf and Dr. Levine said some hospitals only have a few beds remaining in intensive care units.

“That’s dangerous for everyone who needs medical care in a hospital for any reason, because it stretches resources and staff to the breaking point,” Gov. Wolf said.

“This is a significant challenge for our healthcare system in Pennsylvania and one that our healthcare system has never faced before,” Levine said.

As COVID-19 cases surpass record highs nearly every day, with the total number of cases in Pa. topping 400,000 and the percent-positivity increasing by nearly 3-percent, Gov. Wolf said more shutdown orders could be on the way if the situation doesn’t improve.

“Each and everyone of us has to take this seriously,” Wolf said. “This is not going to go away no matter what the state does.”

Wolf said the red, yellow, and green phases of lockdowns, which were used in the Spring, was a blunt instrument to slow the spread of the virus.

Wolf said he doesn’t anticipate using similar shutdown orders.

“We know a lot more about the disease and the vaccine is on the horizon,” Wolf said. “The time is different right now.”

In order to limit transmission and to protect healthcare workers, Gov. Wolf and Dr. Levine encouraged Pennsylvanians to stay home, to avoid gatherings with individuals outside of the household, and to continue wearing masks.