Gov. Wolf grants fifth extension to license to carry firearm permits

Governor Wolf has granted a fifth extension to license to carry firearm permits.

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced today that Governor Tom Wolf has granted an additional extension to permits expiring on March 19, 2020 or later.

They are now valid through March 31, 2021. The previous extension was set to expire on December 31.

A license to carry firearms is required to carry a firearm concealed on one’s person or in a vehicle.

Pennsylvanians 21-years-old or older may apply for a license to carry firearms. For more information on firearms in Pennsylvania, visit psp.pa.gov.