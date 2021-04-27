Gov. Wolf issues statement on President Biden raising the minimum wage for federal contractors

Governor Tom Wolf issued a statement on President Biden’s executive action today to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour for federal contractors.

Gov. Wolf signed a similar executive order in 2018 that is raising the minimum wage for state employees and state contractors and will reach $15 in 2024.

“Our nation must be a place where hard work is rewarded and I am proud to applaud President Biden for this action,” said Gov. Wolf. “I signed a similar executive order in 2018 because our legislature has not increased the wage floor in a decade. Hardworking people should not have to struggle with putting food on the table or paying the mortgage or rent, because of poverty wages. These executive orders are a start and are helping hundreds of thousands of people, but its long past time for the state legislature and Congress to raise the minimum wage for all workers.”

Earlier this year the governor renewed his call to raise Pennsylvania’s $7.25 minimum wage to $12 per hour on July 1, with annual increases of $0.50 until reaching $15 per hour on July 1, 2027.

Nationally, eight states are on a path to $15, including our neighboring states of Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. Approximately 42 percent of the US workforce will have a $15 minimum wage by 2026. Two-thirds of Americans support a $15 minimum wage, according to a Pew Research Center survey.

“I am thankful that President Biden is taking this bold action to help more workers earn a living wage,” said Gov. Wolf. “There are many federal contractors in Pennsylvania and the president’s executive order will help those workers to earn a better living and provide for their families. A living wage creates more customers to local businesses and grows the economy for everyone.”