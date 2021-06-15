Gov. Wolf issues statement, urging Senate to keep cocktails-to-go in place

Governor Tom Wolf has issued a statement, urging the Senate to keep cocktails-to-go in place.

“When the election is certified, and the constitutional amendments become effective, the COVID-19 disaster declaration will be terminated. Unfortunately, this termination also applies to the temporary rule created in 2020 to allow for the sale of cocktails-to-go from bars, restaurants or hotels with a liquor license.

“I support memorializing this relief for bars and restaurants by making cocktails-to-go permanent and I strongly urge the Senate to support Pennsylvania’s bars, restaurants and hotels by sending a clean bill to my desk today.”

Governor Tom Wolf