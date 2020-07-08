Gov. Wolf: Masks will be mandatory until there is a COVID-19 vaccine

It seems that Pennsylvanians will be wearing masks for a while longer.

Governor Tom Wolf saying he believes the order to wear masks will be mandatory until there is a COVID-19 vaccine.

Wolf pointing to data showing states where people wear masks have lower infection rates than those who don’t.

Epidemiologist Emily Shears at UPMC Hamot says at this point, masking is the only way to decrease the spread of the virus.

“I think what his point and what we support in the medical community is right now. We don’t have an internal immune response to this. So, we don’t have an internal protection built in. So what masking and hygiene and social distancing provide some level of protection that we can’t find elsewhere.” Shears said.

Health experts believe a vaccine for the virus is at least a year away.