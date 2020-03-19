1  of  2
Erie County Courthouse closes to public

Gov. Wolf orders all non-life-sustaining businesses to close physical locations as of 8p.m.

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

Governor Tom Wolf announcing today that all non-life-sustaining businesses in Pennsylvania to close their physical locations as of 8p.m. today.

The goal is to slow the spread of COVID-19. Enforcement actions against businesses that do not close physical locations will begin at 12:01a.m. on Saturday, March 21st.

In extenuating circumstances, special exemptions will be granted to businesses that are supplying or servicing health care providers.

“To protect the health and safety of all Pennsylvanians, we need to take more aggressive mitigation actions,” Governor Wolf said. “This virus is an invisible danger that could be present everywhere. We need to act with the strength we use against any other severe threat. And, we need to act now before the illness spreads more widely.”

