Gov. Wolf orders flags to fly at half-staff to honor victims in Afghanistan

On Friday, in accordance with the recent Presidential Flag Order, Governor Tom Wolf ordered United States and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff in honor of the victims of the terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan on Aug. 26.

The US and commonwealth flags should be lowered to half-staff immediately and should fly at half-staff until sunset on Monday, Aug. 30.

