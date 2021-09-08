Gov. Wolf outlines plan to protect students in schools

NORRISTOWN — Masking, testing, vaccination and increased funding.

Those were the four steps Governor Tom Wolf outlined as the four steps the state is taking to protect students, reduce the need for disruptive quarantines and keep students in the classrooms. The announcement was made while he was visiting teachers and students at Hancock Elementary School in the Norristown Area School District on Wednesday.

“Back to school is an exciting time as many of our teachers and students return to the classroom full-time,” said Gov. Wolf. “Our goal this year is not just to start the year with kids in school, but to keep them in school all year long. Research shows that learning in a classroom is important because many students learn better in a classroom.

“But being in school is just as important for the social, emotional and physical well-being of young students. Our kids want to see their friends again, they want to play sports and participate in the activities that help them build skills and connect to their peers. That’s why we want to keep kids in school this year.”

With the goal of keeping kids in the classroom and COVID-19 out, the governor described four key resources help schools and protect communities:

“After an unprecedented school year with only being able to offer virtual and hybrid learning, NASD is proud to offer full, in-person instruction five days per week while continuing to keep health and safety a priority and commitment for all students, staff, families, and community,” said Superintendent Christopher Dormer. “We are appreciative of the governor’s actions to protect all Pennsylvanians and ensure school districts are equipped to successfully navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In addition to a layered approach to protecting schools from the pandemic, the Wolf administration is investing in quality education with a $416 million increase in the budget, the largest state funding increase in education in Pennsylvania history.

