Gov. Wolf: Pennsylvania reaches 80 percent vaccination milestone

HARRISBURG — On Monday, Governor Tom Wolf announced 80 percent of Pennsylvania’s 18 and older population have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccination.

Pennsylvania ranks ninth for first doses administered and fifth for total doses among all 50 states.

“Today’s vaccination milestone is a reminder that Pennsylvanians are committed to the health and safety of themselves and their neighbors,” said Gov. Wolf. “Thank you to every Pennsylvanian who helped make it happen. I couldn’t be prouder. The pandemic has been unpredictable and unsettling throughout the last 18 months, but Pennsylvania has remained steadfast in our vaccination efforts. As COVID-19 variants spread throughout the country, it is vitally important that partially vaccinated individuals receive their second dose and individuals who haven’t been vaccinated get the vaccine today.”

To date, 64.3 percent of the 18 and older population are fully vaccinated.

All Pennsylvanians aged 12 and older are eligible to get vaccinated. Click HERE to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near you. For more information on the commonwealth’s vaccination efforts, click HERE .

