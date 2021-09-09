Gov. Wolf praises President Biden’s latest efforts to fight COVID-19

HARRISBURG — On Thursday evening, Governor Tom Wolf issued the following statement, praising President Joe Biden’s announcement that will further Pennsylvania’s efforts to protect the public from COVID-19:

“I share President Biden’s commitment to ensure that as many eligible individuals as possible get vaccinated against this highly contagious and deadly virus. I’m grateful that the Biden Administration is taking strong steps to protect the public. I strongly support the efforts at the federal level to prioritize vaccinations, which further support my administration’s efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 – efforts that are working.

“Pennsylvania continues to make great progress to increase access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Two-thirds of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated and we rank fifth in the nation for total doses administered. Pennsylvanians understand that the best way to fight this virus is through vaccinations and the president’s announcement will further increase our vaccination rates and keep everyone safe.

“I continue to urge all eligible Pennsylvanians to get vaccinated today – for your health, the health of your loved ones, the health of all children, and the health of our communities.”

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf