Gov. Wolf proposes changes to PA gun laws

Pennsylvania’s governor is proposing changes to Pennsylvania law to increase gun safety.

Among the ideas floated by Governor Wolf are closing loopholes on background checks, enacting a red flag process that would temporarily remove guns from those who are deemed a danger to themselves or others (based on a judge’s order) and a 72-hour limit to report lost or stolen guns.

There are three gun safety points we all should be able to agree on:



1. Kids shouldn’t be able to get ahold of guns

2. Someone who poses a threat to themselves or others shouldn’t have a gun right now

3. Every gun purchase should involve a background check



— Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) March 29, 2021

Jaime Stoeger of the Crime Victim Center believes stricter laws will create an increase in better outcomes.

“Obviously we want people in Erie, we want people countrywide to feel safe and to not have to worry about gun violence on a daily basis. Unfortunately that’s not happening right now, and on our end there’s this study that shows that sexual assault domestic violence do go down when there are stricter gun laws, so it’s finding that balance between safety and the rights that people do have,” said Jaime Stoeger, co-assistant director, Crime Victim Center.

Some critics of the plan says the governor’s proposal is vague and interferes with one’s Second Amendment rights.