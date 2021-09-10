Gov. Wolf reflects on Sept. 11th ahead of 20th Anniversary

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf released a video message reflecting on Sept. 11th ahead of the 20th anniversary.

In the above video, Wolf remembers the lives lost, the 20 years of grief, the first responders and all that went into danger, the acts of bravery and compassion committed by ordinary people, and those that fought back on Fight 93 to sacrifice themselves to save the lives of strangers.

The governor says Sept. 11, 2001 was one our nations darkest days. 20 years later, we remember the people who brought light to that darkness and gave us hope when all seemed lost.

In remembrance of the victims of the attacks and in honor of Patriot Day, Gov. Wolf has ordered all United States and Commonwealth flags on the Capitol Complex and Commonwealth facilities throughout the state be lowered to half-staff at sunrise on Sept. 11, 2021.

The United States Flag and the Commonwealth Flag will remain at half-staff until sunset on Sept. 11, 2021.

