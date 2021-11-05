Gov. Wolf signs bill extending liquor license flexibility for restaurants

HARRISBURG — On Friday, Governor Tom Wolf signed into law House Bill 425 to help local liquor distributors.

House Bill 425 will:

Extend flexibility for certain license holders — including restaurants — by allowing them to extend the area in which they are licensed to serve alcohol to include a seating area within 1,000 feet of their main location

Give the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board the ability to issue eligible license holders unlimited off-premise catering permits and an additional year of safekeeping

Allow a license holder that closes permanently to sell their liquor and wine to another license holder.

The bill was introduced on Jan. 25, 2021 by Representative Matthew D. Dowling. It passed unanimously in the state Senate on Oct. 26 and unanimously again in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Oct. 27.

