Gov. Wolf to announce plan for pandemic recovery, calls on General Assembly for action

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf will announce a $1.7 billion plan funded by the American Rescue Plan to help Pennsylvanians with pandemic recovery. He’ll also call on the Republican-led legislature for immediate action.

The Governor outlined five proposals as part of the plan that he says will help Pennsylvanians still struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

$500 million for a PA Opportunity Program

$204 million for rent relief/property tax rebates

$225 million in small business assistance

$325 million to support the long-term care industry

$450 million for Growing Greener III for projects to combat climate change

The Governor says the PA Opportunity Program would focus on assisting families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs.

Governor Wolf highlighted the state’s surplus and $2.2 billion that he says is “sitting around.”

“We need to get this money out the door,” said Governor Wolf.

