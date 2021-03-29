Gov. Wolf tweets proposed gun safety legislation

Governor Tom Wolf tweeted this morning about proposed gun safety regulations.          

He tweeted that there are three gun safety points that everyone should agree on;

  • Guns should be in safe storage so kids are not able to get ahold of them
  • The Red Flag Law is to temporarily remove guns from those who pose a danger or threat to themselves or others
  • Background checks for everyone who purchases a gun

He added at the end of the Tweet, “This is common sense.”

               

