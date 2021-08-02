Gov. Wolf, Vaccine Task Force Ask Elected Officials to Support Vaccination Efforts

HARRISBURG — On July 29th, Governor Tom Wolf and the members of the bipartisan COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force sent a letter to the Pennsylvania General Assembly, the Pennsylvania Congressional delegation, and county and local officials, encouraging them and their constituents to get vaccinated and asking for their support in the vaccination efforts in the Commonwealth.

“Part of serving the public is ensuring that our constituents have accurate and timely information on public health risks like the Delta variant of COVID-19,” said Gov. Wolf. “Vaccination is an important way that all of us can keep our family, friends and community members safe from more contagious and more dangerous variants of COVID-19 – especially vulnerable Pennsylvanians and children under 12 who don’t have the option to get vaccinated right now.”

The letter calls asks officials to use all means at their disposal – including social media, newsletters and events – to connect with constituents and encourage them to get vaccinated.

The letter reads:

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list.