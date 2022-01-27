Gov. Wolf visits expERIEnce Children’s Museum to celebrate $5 million state investment for museum expansion

Governor Tom Wolf stopped by the expERIEnce Children’s Museum on Thursday morning to discuss state funding for the expansion of the museum and hoe it will impact the economy in Erie.

Wolf and city officials gathered at the expERIEnce Children’s Museum to celebrate state funding of $5 million towards the expansion of the museum through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.

The expansion of the downtown attraction is now looking to implement educational opportunities for middle school students.

“We really hope to have after school clubs. We hope to have science connection clubs. We’ll have, of course, our summer camp programs. We’re actually going to have a space called an ‘Innovation Station where kids can create and event,” said Ainslie Brosig, Executive Director of the expERIEnce Children’s Museum.

The expansion of the museum will lead to a boom in Erie’s economy. The project is projected to bring up to $10.4 million in economic output and support 171 total jobs annually after an economic analysis that was conducted last year.

“This is something that’s really good for the economy. It’s great for Pennsylvania. I know it’s great for Erie, but it’s also great for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. It’s great for our families and our children and it is the kind of thing that we really need to support,” said Governor Tom Wolf.

The project will be completed in 2024 and the staff already has plans for the future opening.

“We will remain operational. Once that building is done, which will probably be in about 13 months, we will flip flop. We will open over there and we’ll have this building completely renovated,” Brosig said.

The expERIEnce Children’s Museum will break ground in April to begin the expansion project.