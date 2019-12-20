Gov. Wolf’s administration announces funding to recruit and retain physicians addressing opioid crisis

Today, Governor Tom Wolf’s administration announced that the state will allocate another $5 million in federal funding to a loan repayment program for health care practitioners providing medical and behavioral health care and treatment for substance use disorder and opioid use disorder, this according to a news release from the Governor’s office. Governor Wolf introduced the program in May.

“Expanding the availability of the loan repayment program helps us continue to ensure providers committed to treating people suffering from substance and opioid use disorder get the support they need to offset education costs and focus on providing care in counties most in need,” Governor Tom Wolf said.

“This funding helps us ensure that those affected by the crisis living in both underserved areas and areas hit particularly hard have access to primary medical and behavioral health care services to treat their disorder,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.

Of the 30 impacted counties, Erie, Crawford and Venango are on that list.