Gov. Wolf’s administration assisting workers of Erie Coke

The Department of Labor & Industry has activated its Rapid Response Service (RRS) to help workers of the Erie Coke Plant, this according to a news release from the office of Governor Tom Wolf.

All of the impacted workers are invited to meet a team of specialists with the Rapid Response Service on Friday at 10:00am at the UE 506 Union Hall. The meetings, however, are only open to employees of the Erie Coke plant.

RRS Specialists and PA CareerLink staff will be providing important information on programs and services including: unemployment compensation, health and pension benefits, financial credit counseling, training programs, etc.

Services are state and federally funded, and are provided at no additional charge to the employers and employees, regardless of the reason for the layoffs.