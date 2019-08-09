Government playing role in reducing gun violence

A Pennsylvania Republican Congressman said the Government should play a role in reducing gun violence.

On This Week in Pennsylvania, Congressman Fred Keller said while the Second Amendment does guarantee people the right to bear arms, he believes there’s more to it than that.

“I think we need, as citizens, to remember that every right has a responsibility. There are points in time that people demonstrate that they haven’t acted responsibly. Therefore, I think we need to examine what we do to make sure that they can’t harm other people,” said Fred Keller, Pennsylvania Congressman.

