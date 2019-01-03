Government shutdown battle surges as Democrats take the House Video

Today, there's a new Congress in Washington. House Democrats taking control and Nancy Pelosi regaining the gavel to become the next speaker.

The first major challenge; ending the partial government shutdown as President Donald Trump demands billions of dollars for his southern border wall.

The Democrats began ramping up the pressure on President Trump to reopen key parts of the government.

Pelosi says, "We're giving him a Republican path to do that. Why would he not do it? Why would he not do it?" She also says Democrats are not budging; no money for the president's border wall.

The president tweeted this morning, claiming the fight is about 2020. "The Democrats know they can't win based on all of the achievements of 'Trump,' so they are going all out on the desperately needed Wall and Border Security".

Democrats will vote on a package of bills to fund the government without funding for the wall, but the GOP majority in the Senate is already pushing back.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says, "the Senate will not waste its time considering a Democratic bill which cannot pass this chamber and which the president will not sign".

It appears the stalemate worsened after a contentious face-to-face in the situation room yesterday between the president and Congressional leaders.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says, "They are now feeling the heat. It is not helping the president. It is not helping the Republicans to be the owners of this shutdown."

With the effects of the shutdown literally piling up and the 800,000 federal workers furloughed or working without pay, the president is saying brace for the long haul. "Could be a long time and it could be quickly. Could be a long time. It's too important a subject to walk away from."

The White House says the president has invited congressional leaders back tomorrow to continue discussions but there's no word if democratic leaders have accepted.