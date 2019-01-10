Government tells federal employees to try mystery shopping or dog walking to supplement income Video

The meeting was short and the outcome was crystal clear between President Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer. It was a mere 14-minute meeting.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer recalls, "He asked Speaker Pelosi, 'will you agree to my wall?' She said no. And he just got up and said, 'then, we have nothing to discuss' and he just walked out."

Vice President Mike Pence tells us, "They demanded, once again, that before any negotiations could begin that we would have to agree to reopen the government".

The shutdown stretching into one of the longest ever.

Come Friday, federal workers face the reality of not receiving a paycheck. The president insists they still support him.

"A lot of them agree with what I'm doing."

Democrats say otherwise.

Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi says, "what that means in their lives is tragic in terms of their credit rating, paying their mortgage, paying their rent... He thinks maybe they could just ask their father for more money, but they can't."

85% of the federal workplace exists outside of the capitol region, from airline security to prison guards and food inspectors...

The government sending a letter to members of the US Coast Guard, according to the Washington Post, suggesting they "supplement their income" with garage sales, babysitting, or dog walking, even mystery shopping.

A possible end to the stalemate; these eight moderate Republicans meeting behind closed doors for more than 90 minutes. One of them, Lisa Murkowski, saying it was "to see if we can't offer up some helpful suggestions," hoping to find a solution that can bring everyone together.

Some agencies, bringing employees back to work, unpaid. The FDA Director is now recalling domestic food inspectors, suspended since the start of the shutdown.