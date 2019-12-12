Governor Tom Wolf announces federal recovery funds for Erie following severe storms

Governor Tom Wolf made an announcement today that the U.S. Small Business Administration approved his request to declare a disaster in Erie County after severe storms and high winds damaged businesses and properties from October 31st to November 1st, this according to a news release from the Governor’s office.

Homeowners, renters and businesses impacted by the storm in Erie County, as well as neighboring counties Crawford and Warren may be eligible for low-interest disaster loans through the SBA Disaster Loan Programs.

Low-interest loans of up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. SBA regulations permit loans up to $40,000 to repair or replace personal property. Businesses and nonprofits can borrow up to $2 million to restore damaged or destroyed buildings, inventory, equipment and assets. Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial qualifications.

The Small Business Administration will establish a Disaster Loan Outreach Center at the North East Township Building, located at 10300 West Main Road.

It will be opening at Sautrday from 10:00am to 2:00pm. The operating hours are from Monday to Friday from 9:00am-6:00pm and on Saturday, December 21st from 10:00am-2:00pm. It will be closed on Sundays and closed on Monday, December 23rd at 4:00pm.

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Feb. 10, 2020. The deadline to return economic injury disaster loan applications is Sept. 11, 2020.