Governor Tom Wolf calls on the state legislature to renew Pennsylvania’s eviction moratorium

Governor Tom Wolf called on the state legislature to renew Pennsylvania’s eviction moratorium.

The governor this morning said that he can renew his disaster declaration overall, but he cannot renew the moratorium on evictions.

That moratorium went into effect at the end of March to protect renters from losing their homes after many lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. It expired at midnight last night.

We spoke with two magisterial judges to see what the current status was in eviction filings.

For nearly five months landlords were not able to evict renters behind on rent.

This now put the courts in an awkward position with an ongoing pandemic.

September 1st is the end of the almost five month moratorium on evictions and a start on landlord rush to district judges.

Magisterial District Judge Thomas Carney for instance said that he has signed about ten evictions notices within a few hours.

“We’re just in a holding pattern today. We’re going to be moving forward with possession with cost and the money for rent. I know that’s tough on a lot of people, but the law is the law,” said Thomas Carney, Magisterial District Judge.

The halt spanned from March through August across the commonwealth.

Here in Erie County, the emergency orders followed that of Governor Tom Wolf.

President Judge John Trucilla said that the courts hands are tied when it comes to the situation as they patiently wait for guidance from the supreme court or the governors administration.

“You don’t want the judicial branch creating laws. That’s for the legislative branch to do then of course executive to put them into order and for us to enforce them. So we have nothing to enable us to extend that moratorium,” said President Judge John Trucilla, Erie County Court of Common Pleas.

A case can be made on either side of the battle, but lawmakers must make the next move if they wish the moratorium on evictions to be extended.

“Once we get the authority, I’ll initiate another order, but again trust that we are waiting. This is not something we are falling asleep on,” said Trucilla.

Justice Carney strongly encouraged renters to seek help from social services in the area.

“GECAC has money available, Erie Dawn has money available, Saint Martin Center. Utilize these social service agencies. They have a lot of money available to help the people that are poor,” said Carney.

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper asked renters to speak with their landlords.

“Until we find out if legislators are going to extend the moratorium, I recommend having conversations with your landlord if you are struggling to pay your rent. I also encourage you to look into the programs available to seed if you might be eligible for any assistance,” said Dahlkemper.