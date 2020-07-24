Governor Tom Wolf signs new law geared towards helping first responders

A new statewide law will do more to help emergency responders dealing with post traumatic stress disorder.
Governor Tom Wolf signed House Bill 1459 into law.
The legislation will create a mental wellness and stress management program for first responders. Governor Wolf saying the law is needed because “First responders face traumatic situations on the job that can have lasting consequences.”
The program will feature peer to peer programs, a toll free help line, stress management support, and suicide and trauma awareness training.