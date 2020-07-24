Governor Tom Wolf signs new law geared towards helping first responders

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 19: Governor of Pennsylvania Tom Wolf speaks on stage during Pennsylvania Conference For Women at Pennsylvania Convention Center on November 19, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Marla Aufmuth/Getty Images for Pennsylvania Conference for Women)

A new statewide law will do more to help emergency responders dealing with post traumatic stress disorder.

Governor Tom Wolf signed House Bill 1459 into law.

The legislation will create a mental wellness and stress management program for first responders. Governor Wolf saying the law is needed because “First responders face traumatic situations on the job that can have lasting consequences.”

The program will feature peer to peer programs, a toll free help line, stress management support, and suicide and trauma awareness training.