Governor Tom Wolf signs order to create Law Enforcement Citizen Advisory Commission

Governor Tom Wolf signed an executive order creating the Pennsylvania State Law Enforcement Citizen Advisory Commission as he continues his push to address law enforcement reform and accountability. The commission will include 15 members appointed by the governor, including 1 representative from each of the Pennsylvania State Police current Troop geographic areas, and specifically from areas of the Pennsylvania State Police’s primary jurisdiction, and 6 additional citizen members

The creation of the Law Enforcement Citizen Advisory Commission came from resident concerns, and conversations with the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus and leaders of Black communities in Pennsylvania after the death of Gorge Floyd.

Citizen engagement and preparation with this order is important to help the state identify reforms to promote accountability, transparency, and fairness involving the commonwealth’s law enforcement agencies.

With this commission in place, Wolf’s goal is for police practices to improve under his jurisdiction by examining events and conducting reviews of policies, practices, and procedures.

The commission will be chaired by the Deputy Inspector General for Law Enforcement Oversight, a new position and office in the Office of State Inspector General that the commonwealth is conducting a nationwide search to fill. Interested applicants can find the job posting here .

The deputy inspector general will oversee staff on investigations of alleged fraud, waste, misconduct, and abuse within law enforcement agencies under the governor’s jurisdiction and serve as chair of the new commission.