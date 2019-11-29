Governor Tom Wolf urging Pennsylvanians to take steps to prepare for wintry weather

The Department of Health and State Fire Commissioner today encouraged residents to take seriously the winter weather expected throughout Pennsylvania over the next few months by prioritizing safety and preparing for extreme conditions, this according to a news release from the office of the Governor.

“We know at this time of the year, we can expect wintry conditions to develop, and these include not just snow but cold temperatures and extremely dangerous wind chills,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. “Put staying safe and warm at the very top of your to-do list for this winter season. If you must be outdoors, know the signs of frostbite and hypothermia, and cover all exposed skin.”

Hypothermia and frostbite are two dangerous, potentially fatal, conditions that can occur during extreme cold weather. Signs of hypothermia, an unusual drop in body temperature, include shivering, confusion, memory loss, slurred speech and drowsiness. Frostbite causes a loss of feeling and color, most often in the nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers or toes, and can permanently damage your body or lead to amputation.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says wet clothing can accelerate a hazardous drop in body temperature. To protect against this and the extreme cold, know how to layer clothing properly.

The CDC says effective layering involves: