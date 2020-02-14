Governor Tom Wolf vetoes bill to halt closure of Polk Center

Today, Governor Tom Wolf vetoed Senate Bill 906, which would have placed a moratorium on the closing of any state center.

The bill was introduced after the Department of Human Services announced the closing of the two remaining centers., which are the Polk Center in Venango County and White Haven in Luzerne County. The bill would have blocked the closure of any state center for at least five years, according to a news release from the Governor’s office.

“All people deserve the opportunity to live among their family and peers in integrated, supportive homes. Quality home and community-based care should be the priority for the individuals we serve.” Governor Wolf said.

“Community care results in better outcomes for individuals with disabilities. Individuals with disabilities should be offered an everyday life as fully integrated members of our communities. My goal is to serve more individuals in the community, reduce reliance on institutional care, and improve access to home and community-based services.”

“This legislation does not promote this investment and transition to community-based care for individuals with a disability. Instead, this legislation continues the reliance on institutionalization and is a barrier to community living. “