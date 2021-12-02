Governor Tom Wolf vetoes unvetted conceal carry legislation

Governor Tom Wolf is vetoing legislation that would have let anyone have concealed a gun without a background check or permit.

The governor says the legislation would only make gun violence worse, jeopardizing the safety of all Pennsylvanians. However, not everyone agrees.

Erie County Sheriff John Loomis is glad that the governor vetoed the legislation, saying there is a time and place to do anything. But not now right on the heels of the deadly school shooting in Michigan.

“We need to have laws that make us look at individuals that want to carry a weapon and people that are convicted of crimes that have mental issues that should not have them. There has got to be someone to watch them.” said John Loomis, Erie County Sheriff.

Sheriff Loomis says he would hate to imagine what would happen if the legislation passed.

“Right now, being a police officer or law enforcement officer anywhere in the country or the state is not an easy task right now. It would have made it that much more difficult and dangerous for all of us.” Sheriff Loomis said.

Erie County Councilman Brian Shank says he is a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and opposes guns being limited.

“When they try and limit that I am not a fan of that. I will fight to the end to keep it that way.” said Brian Shank, Erie County Councilman.

Shank says when you buy a gun, you already go through a background check.

“It’s not like you can just go to a Walmart and buy one, you have to purchase it legally. You will be vetted to make sure you are not a convicted felon. Then. after you legally purchase a firearm, you should have the right to carry it the way you choose to carry it in the Commonwealth.” Shank said.

Governor Wolf makes it clear that the veto in no way affects the rights of 1.3 million Pennsylvanians who have legally obtained a license to carry or those who legally own the firearm.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists