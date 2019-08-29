Governor Tom Wolf visits Erie to discuss charter school reform

Governor Tom Wolf making a stop in the area today to talk about his charter school reform, saying that the law is failing not only students but the school district and taxpayers.

The Wolf administrators developing new regulations that allow school districts to limit the number of students enrolling into charter schools.

The plan would also require charter schools to have the same standards as public schools and allow more financial oversight to prevent the school district and taxpayers from being overcharged.

Erie School District superintendent Brian Polito says charter school funding has to lead to many problems for the district.

“We’ve been forced to make cuts across the district including closing five schools and eliminating 350 full time positions,” Polito said.

“The original proponents try to create new ideas and innovation in public education,” Governor Wolf said. “There are cases where that has happened. There are also cases where it hasn’t worked out as intended. It’s time to sit down and review what has happened over that period of time.

Governor Tom Wolf adding this reform plan is set to kick off now.