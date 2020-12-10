Governor Tom Wolf warns that Pennsylvania food banks will soon face a food shortage crisis.

While the demand for food goes up, USDA Food is expected to decline by 50% next year.

The Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania just had it’s busiest November in three years.

The time frame from October to Christmas is when food donations are needed the most.

Executives said that when the pandemic first started, they ordered a lot of food.

“We are also trying to anticipate with what the Governor came out about there being less food through the USDA. We are trying to be proactive in trying to order as much now to off set the decress if it comes,” said Beth Keil from the Second Harvest Food Bank.

The Second Harvest Food Bank also relies heavily on monetary donations. Every dollar provides six meals for the food bank.