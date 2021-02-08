Governor Tom Wolf’s budget proposal could mean a tax increase for some residents in Erie County.

The proposal requires Pennsylvania citizens to pay for Pennsylvania State Police.

We spoke to officials from townships that could be impacted by this tax increase.

Several officials said that some communities may see an increase in taxes, especially if they don’t have their own police force.

“It’s just a huge burden and I don’t feel it’s been well thought through,” said Greg Allen, Mayor of Platea Borough.

The Mayor of Platea Borough, Greg Allen, said that Governor Wolf’s budget proposal could mean about $55 tax increase for each Platea resident to pay for state police services. Allen said for a family.

“Even though we would like to support our state police, I’d like to see our state legislature look at different ways of funding that,” said Allen.

Harborcreek Supervisor and former Pennsylvania State Trooper, Steve Oler, agrees with Mayor Allen.

“It’s something that our residents simply can’t afford in the middle of a pandemic for Harborcreek Township. This would be a $600,000 increase,” said Steve Oler, Harborcreek Township Supervisor.

Mayor Allen said that he feared this potential tax increase in the beginning of a large problem.

“It opens the door for a lot of different opportunities for the governor or the budget to say we need to finance this. So everybody’s going to pay in this format,” said Allen.

Local officials said that if you are concerned about this potential tax increase, reach out to state legislatures.