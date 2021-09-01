Governor Wolf activates PA Air National Guard to support Afghan Refuge Efforts

HARRISBURG — Help for Afghan refugees is coming from Pennsylvania.

On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced that 43 Pennsylvania Air National Guard members have been activated to support Afghan ally refuge efforts in the United States.

The airmen are on federal orders through the end of September to provide general base support as needed at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, N.J.; Volk Field, Wis.; and at the Pentagon, Wash. D.C. Certain duties will include security, firefighting and ground transportation duties

“We are fortunate to have the diverse resources of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard to assist with the monumental yet compassionate task,” Gov. Wolf said. “Pennsylvania will do whatever it takes to provide the resources and the open arms for the Afghan people to feel safe and welcomed.”

The Pennsylvania National Guard is the third largest in the nation. It is also part of the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs’ dual mission of providing safety and security for the commonwealth and nation while supporting nearly 800,000 Pennsylvania veterans.

“Pennsylvania’s airmen possess a variety of skills and they are well-trained to support our federal partners,” said Brigadier General Michael Regan, deputy adjutant general for the Pennsylvania Air National Guard. “Many of our airmen have served in Afghanistan and this mission is one that is particularly meaningful to support.”

