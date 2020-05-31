Governor Wolf addresses protests across Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 19: Governor of Pennsylvania Tom Wolf speaks on stage during Pennsylvania Conference For Women at Pennsylvania Convention Center on November 19, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Marla Aufmuth/Getty Images for Pennsylvania Conference for Women)

On Sunday Governor Tom Wolf provided an update on the response from the commonwealth on the recent violence and looting that has followed the peaceful protests across Pennsylvania.

On Saturday May 30th, Governor Wolf signed a disaster emergency declaration which provides all necessary assistance to municipalities as they respond to the escalation of these protests.

“Every Pennsylvanian should speak out against violence and oppression, and the recent murder of George Floyd in Minnesota has rightfully outraged many of us. Pennsylvanians are joining together to speak out against this injustice, and make their voices heard, peacefully. But yesterday was a challenging day for many cities in our commonwealth as these peaceful protests were co-opted by violence and looting. This is unacceptable,” said Governor Wolf.

Recently Governor Wolf also announced the expanded activation of the Commonwealth Response Coordination Center at the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA).

The activation along with the declaration authorizes PEMA to direct emergency operations in multiple counties allocating all resources and personnel as deemed necessary to cope with the situation.

Governor Wolf also released the following statement on George Floyd following the situation in Minneapolis:

“I want to again send my condolences to the family and friends of George Floyd, and everyone impacted by oppression, racism, and violence. Every day, in every corner of our society, we need to work at eliminating racism. That means we need to do our part to address racism – from the smallest thought to the biggest action here in Pennsylvania, too,” said Governor Wolf.