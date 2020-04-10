Governor Wolf announces $450 million loan program for financially strained hospitals

Governor Tom Wolf announced a new, $450 million loan program, the Hospital Emergency Loan Program (HELP).

According to a news release from the Governor’s office, there are more than 19,000 COVID-19 cases in the state as of midnight. With the numbers increasing, it is highlighting an even greater need to ensure that Pennsylvania’s hospitals are equipped to care for patients and workers.

The HELP program will provide short-term financial relief to Pennsylvania’s hospitals as they prepare for the growing surge of those infected with COVID-19.

The loan package, totaling $450 million will be available to the commonwealth’s hospitals to provide immediate financial support for working capital to ensure that these facilities have sufficient personnel, equipment, and personal protective equipment.

“The combination of increased costs and reduced revenue has hurt many hospitals financially,” Governor Wolf said. “We must support our hospital through this unprecedented time. When the pandemic finally ends, we’re going to need hospitals to care for our regular medical needs, like heart attacks and broken bones. This new loan program will provide immediately relief to our hospitals, which are on the front lines of this pandemic.”