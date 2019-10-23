Governor Wolf announces $5 million in grants available for workforce program

Governor Tom Wolf announced today that $5 million in grants is available to enable teachers to visit local employers and learn the skills and industry trends that will enhance their classroom instruction, student learning and career readiness. The investment achieves the governor’s budget goal of nearly doubling funding for the Teacher in the Workplace program this year, this according to a news release from Governor Wolf’s office.

“The Teacher in the Workplace program lets teachers spend time at local employers to learn about the evolving skills students will need to compete for good local jobs,” said Governor Wolf. “Teachers bring that experience back to their classrooms to develop better lesson plans and prepare students for jobs in their community.

Teacher in the Workplace Advancing Grants, administered by the Department of Labor & Industry, encourage educators to develop partnerships with businesses with up to $50,000 for local workforce development boards, as well as up to $125,000 for schools and school districts that focus on underserved communities. The application deadline is December 23, 2019.

“We know that Pennsylvania’s position in the global economy depends on a workforce with the right skills and relevant training,” Education Secretary Pedro A. Rivera said. “Teacher in the Workplace offers K-12 educators real world, employer-based experiences that they can use to inform classroom instruction and prepare students for college, career and community success.”

“These programs provide educators with invaluable opportunities to interact with local businesses and provide students with work-relevant skills that put them on a solid career path for future success,” said Labor & Industry Secretary Jerry Oleksiak. “TIW programs provide teachers with a better understanding of in-demand careers, the skills necessary to succeed in the workplace, and how the subjects they teach connect to the world beyond the classroom.”

The Teacher in the Workplace grants from L&I are funded at 100 percent through federal money made available from the Workforce Innovation and Opportunities Act and from PDE through Title II, Part A, Every Student Succeeds Act to help all students to have the information and tools needed to gain awareness of college and career pathways to make informed decisions regarding their postsecondary future.