Governor Wolf announces funding to house the Erie Center for Arts and Technology in the old Wayne School building

Governor Tom Wolf has announced funding to bring the Erie Center for Arts and Technology to the old Wayne School building.

Commonwealth Cornerstone Group has completed a New Markets Tax Credit transaction of $9.5 million with the Erie Center for Arts and Technology (ECAT) to transform the mostly vacant Wayne School building into a new resource for the community.

The renovated building will become a community hub for job training, health care, social services and the arts through a mixed tenant base.

Wayne Primary Care Clinic operated by Primary Health Network (PHN), will be located in the renovated space and will offer medical treatment with payment on a sliding scale for low-income patients in Erie County.

ECAT will provide expanded high school classes in photography and digital arts, as well as, adult job training programs in another area of the building.

A 2,500 square foot gymnasium and gallery space will host community events and art exhibits. It will be available for rent.

United Way of Erie County has committed to having offices in the building as well.

The remaining 17,000 square feet will be available for commercial lease to social service providers offering services requested by the local residents.

“The Erie Center for Arts and Technology is proposing an exciting and innovative plan for taking a vastly underused space and transforming it into a community resource of real value,” said Gov. Wolf. “The programs and services that will be offered there will greatly benefit people by offering much-needed education, job training and health care.”

ECAT’s training and development classes will be offered at no cost and be selected based on local job needs identified through discussions with local employers in industries including advanced manufacturing, health care and business. ECAT will leverage existing relationships with employers to assist with job placement and job retention for its students.

This project is expected to create 32 temporary, full-time construction jobs. Following construction, the various employers in the building are expected to create 29 jobs and retain 38 jobs paying between $20.75 and $23 an hour.

“There is a tremendous need for job training in Erie, and this renovated building will provide an ideal location for getting that done,” said Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA) Executive Director and CEO Robin Wiessmann. “By dividing the space in the building among various tenants providing different services, the Erie Center for Arts and Technology makes the project more financially feasible while smartly meeting local needs.”

“ECAT is excited to launch this extensive renovation of a landmark building on Erie’s eastside, and we look forward to working closely with neighbors and residents of the area to meet their needs,” said Daria Devlin, executive director of the Erie Center for Arts and Technology. “We are extremely grateful to PHFA, CCG and all of our lending partners for making this project possible.”