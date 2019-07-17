Governor Wolf announces one million dollars in PLCB grants for developing, promoting Pennsylvania wines

Governor Tom Wolf announced the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) has approved one million dollars in grants, to fund nine projects intended to enhance the Pennsylvania wine industry and increase the production of Pennsylvania-made wines.

“Agriculture and tourism are key to the Commonwealth’s economic success and job creation. More than one million people visit Pennsylvania wineries each year, boosting our economy and introducing visitors to the unique beauty and experiences Pennsylvania has to offer. That’s why supporting our winemakers and the researchers who enhance the winemaking process is so important,” said Governor Wolf.

Act 39 of 2016 expanded the Pennsylvania Wine Marketing and Research Board and authorized the PLCB to approve up to one million dollars annually for wine promotion. Since the first wine grants were approved in 2017, the PLCB has awarded nearly four million dollars in grants to support the Pennsylvania wine industry.

“The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is pleased to provide one million dollars in grants to assist in-state winemakers. These grants will support industry research, help wine producers to grow superior grapes, and allow for additional resources to promote their products. Winemaking is a thriving business in the commonwealth and continues to expand,” said PLCB Chairman Tim Holden.

