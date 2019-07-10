Governor Wolf announces plan to help counties pay for new voting machines

Governor Tom Wolf has announced a plan to help counties pay for new voting machines.

In 2016, counties were ordered to get new voting machines, ones that leave a paper trail. All of that cost about 150 million dollars.

The legislature passed a bill to use 90 million dollars to help counties fund that mandate, but the Governor vetoed it.

Instead, the Governor’s plan would borrow up to 90 million dollars, without legislative approval, to reimburse counties in replacing those machines.

The Governor said it’s about keeping delays to a minimum.