Governor Wolf announces receipt of over 3 Million dollar Youth Suicide Prevention Federal Grant

Governor Tom Wolf’s health agencies, including the Departments of Human Services (DHS) and Health (DOH), held the first meeting of Pennsylvania’s Suicide Prevention Task Force and announced receipt of a 3.68 million dollar Federal Grant for youth suicide prevention.

“Working together to prevent suicide is a paramount importance to all Pennsylvanians. By convening the Suicide Prevention Task Force today and on a regular basis, we are gathering the right people and organizations to listen, collect information, and take action toward making a real difference in reducing incidents of suicide,” Governor Wolf said.

The meeting brought together representatives from more than ten state agencies. This meeting focused on establishing a series of listening sessions around the state to hear from individuals and families affected by suicide, reviewing current prevention efforts, and identifying opportunities for National Suicide Prevention Month in September.

“Suicide can affect anyone at any point, and it is not limited to individuals with a known mental health diagnosis. It is imperative that we consider diverse personal, socio-economic, geographic perspectives and experiences so that the task force’s work is an accurate representation of Pennsylvania,” said DHS Secretary Teresa Miller.

Sec. Miller announced the Federal Grant totaling 3.68 million over five years that will support efforts to prevent suicide among Pennsylvania’s youth. The grant aims to empower communities throughout the Commonwealth to implement a multi-component approach to identify, assess, and treat youth at risk of suicide.

The grant “The PA Resource for Continuity of Care in Youth-Serving Systems and Transitions,” was awarded by the Federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to support youth suicide prevention efforts in K-12 schools, colleges, and health care settings around Pennsylvania.