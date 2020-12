Governor Wolf announced today that the Adjutant General and head of the PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) is retiring.

Maj. Gen. Anthony J. Carrelli will retire effective today.

Maj. Gen. Mark J. Schindler, a 33-year veteran of the PA Army National Guard, has been appointed as acting adjutant general effective today.

Schindler has served as DMVA’s Deputy Adjutant General – Army since 2017.