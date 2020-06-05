Governor Wolf announces series of police reforms

The state of Pennsylvania will improve law enforcement practices if the governor has anything to say about it.

Thursday, Governor Tom Wolf announced a series of reforms during a news conference.

Included in the plan will be reviews for use of force standards, as well as, an advisory commission to investigate police misconduct at the state level.

As for local municipalities, the plan is to add an accreditation standard that the state would like local departments to attain. This course of action is voluntary.

“We do provide a lot of training for local municipalities, and I think to the extent we can say this is just a normal part of training for somebody who wants to go into police work, that will actually be taken up by local municipalities,” said Governor Tom Wolf, D, Pennsylvania.

Many of the reforms are based on the 21st century policing task force created in 2015 under then President Barack Obama.