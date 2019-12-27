Governor Wolf announces successful yet busy year for PennDOT with more than 50 projects

Governor Tom Wolf’s administration announced today that PennDOT’s northwest region had a busy and successful year, with more than 50 projects worth over $100 million under construction in 2019.

Here is a list of the some of the multi-year projects and other work that was bid in 2018 for construction in 2019.

Route 20 – Girard Township, Erie County, bridge rehabilitation, $6.6 million;

Interchange Road (Route 4012) and Zimmerly Road (Route 699) – Millcreek Township, Erie County, roadway reconstruction and bridge rehabilitation, $21 million;

Interstate 79 – Milepost 178 to milepost 182.5, Millcreek Township, Erie County, $5.98 million;

38 th Street (Route 4016) – City of Erie, Erie County, intersection safety improvement, $440,000;

Various bridges over I-80 – Venango County; preservation projects, $2.5 million; and

Route 27 – roadway resurfacing and bridge rehabilitation in Pittsfield Township, Warren County, $4 million.

Here is a complete list of the major projects in Erie, Crawford and Warren counties.

There are 32 projects completed or started in Erie County, including:

I-90 – Milepost 0 to milepost 3.5, Springfield Township, Erie County, roadway reconstruction, $40 million;

I-86 eastbound – Milepost 1 to milepost 7, Greenfield Township, roadway preservation, $7.5 million;

I-86 westbound – Improvements to the I-90 exit, $200,000;

Bayfront Parkway (Route 4034) – City of Erie, resurfacing from Greengarden and Sassafras Street, $2 million;

Route 19 (Peach Street) – City of Erie, roadway restoration from 26 th Street to 38 th Street; $1.4 million;

Route 19 and Route 197 – Borough of Waterford and Waterford Township, intersection safety improvement, $4.7 million;

Zimmerman Road (local) – City of Erie, paving from 33 rd Street to 38 th Street, $170,000;

18th Street (local) – City of Erie, Phase 4 (final) of streetscape in Little Italy neighborhood, $176,000.

There are 21 projects completed or started in Crawford County, including:

Big I (Routes 6, 322, 19 and 98) – Vernon Township, intersection safety improvement, roundabout, $6.1 million;

Route 6 and Route 886 – Borough of Cambridge Springs and Cambridge Township, roadway resurfacing and restoration, $2.4 million;

Route 198 – Summerhill Township, replacement of two bridges, $180,000;

Route 322 – Fallowfield Township, bridge replacement, $645,000;

Route 322 – Shenango Township, bridge replacement, $1 million;

Route 77 – Athens, Bloomfield and Richmond townships, roadway resurfacing, $2.9 million;

There are 16 projects completed or started Warren County, including: