Governor Wolf announces that all schools statewide, including Erie’s Public Schools, will remain closed for at least another two weeks.

Important updates on closure and distribution on March 23rd from the Erie School District.

Governor Tom Wolf announced today that all schools statewide, including Erie’s Public Schools, will remain closed for at least another two weeks.

It is unknown when our district will reopen and when in-person classroom instruction will resume.

Distribution of grade specific paper packets will resume this week. Packets with instruction for the week of 3/23 will be available beginning Thursday, March 26th at all district schools during meal distribution times from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Packets with instruction for the week of 3/30 will be available beginning Monday, March 30th at all schools during meal distribution times.

All school work is supplemental and will not be graded. Please stay connected to all district communication channels including Eriesd.org and the district Facebook page for when updated information as it becomes available.