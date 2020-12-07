Governor Wolf approves $36M in funding for Pa. community revitalization projects

HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Monday, Governor Tom Wolf announced the approval of $36 million in funding provided by the Neighborhood Assistance Program to support communities across the Commonwealth.

With this funding, over 200 Pennsylvania communities will be able to initiate revitalization projects to address neighborhood and community problems.

NAP funding is often used for a variety of different community projects, including crime prevention, job training, veteran’s initiatives. Within the past year, funding has also been put toward COVID-19 and social justice assistance.

“This has been a challenging year for all of us, and the projects we are supporting today will help us grow stronger and more resilient in 2021 and beyond,” Gov. Wolf said.

For more information about the approved community revitalization projects, visit Pa. Department of Community and Economic Development’s library page.