Governor Wolf approves funding to clean up two former industrial sites in Erie and Blair Counties to make them available for occupation

Governor Tom Wolf announced today that new funding has been approved to clean up two former industrial sites in Erie and Blair Counties to make them available for occupation.

Altoona-Blair County Development Corporation was approved for a $10,200 grant for an environmental assessment of the former Silk Mill Industrial Complex located in Blair County.

Once the site has been remediated, it will allow for development of approximately 100,000-170,000 square feet to support the construction of 42 residential apartments and 19,000 square feet of office/rental space.

The project will also complement the redevelopment of the former Bon Secours Hospital Complex that is currently underway.

Albion Borough, Erie County was approved for a $63,810 grant for site characterization of an old gas station.

The borough has a prospective buyer who plans to use the property for warehousing and minor parts assembly.

“This new funding will bring new opportunities to Blair and Erie Counties and will ensure that these sites become safe and valuable properties that improve their communities and bring new appeal to formerly underutilized or unused areas,” said Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin.

The projects are funded through the Commonwealth’s Industrial Sites Reuse Program (ISRP).

“Revitalizing former industrial sites provides tremendous benefits for communities, but important testing and remediation must take place to ensure that the sites are environmentally safe,” said Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “These funds will allow for this important work to take place so that the sites are ready for redevelopment.”

You can visit https://dced.pa.gov/programs/industrial-sites-reuse-program-isrp/ for more information.