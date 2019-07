Pennsylvania now has its own health insurance marketplace to give the uninsured access to coverage and lower premiums.

Governor Wolf signed House Bill 3 into law, creating an online health insurance exchange operated by the state. It will replace the one run by the Federal Government.

The news is expected to save PA consumers up to $250 Million a year in premiums. The bill was Bi-partisan effort.

Health insurance marketplace is expected to be operational as early as January 1, 2021.